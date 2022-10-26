type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlakk Rasta ordained as a Pastor (Photos)
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta ordained as a Pastor (Photos)

By Lizbeth Brown
Blakk Rasta
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta has been ordained a pastor.

He was ordained by the founder and leader of Breakthrough Family Ministries, Bishop Samuel Osei-Tutu

The radio Presenter now with Media General confirmed the news last Friday on air.

He said: “It’s true. I completed Bible School and got ordained as a minister of God at Breakthrough Family Ministries International..”

Herein are some photos from his ordination ceremony;

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta

These are some reactions after photos from his ordination went viral.

Emmanuel A. Ashikwei wrote; “We play too much in this country ooo. Ordained as what to do what?

Bob Mufasa added; “Foolish country, everyone wake up one day and do whatever they want”.

Nelly Sam asked; “Is that a joke or what?”

Chris Nunoo stated; “We joke too much in this country”.

Kofi Oteng Bawuah added; “Concert”.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 26, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.1 ° F
    83.1 °
    83.1 °
    69 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News