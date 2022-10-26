Blakk Rasta ordained as a Pastor (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta has been ordained a pastor.

He was ordained by the founder and leader of Breakthrough Family Ministries, Bishop Samuel Osei-Tutu

The radio Presenter now with Media General confirmed the news last Friday on air.

He said: “It’s true. I completed Bible School and got ordained as a minister of God at Breakthrough Family Ministries International..”

Herein are some photos from his ordination ceremony;

These are some reactions after photos from his ordination went viral.

Emmanuel A. Ashikwei wrote; “We play too much in this country ooo. Ordained as what to do what?“

Bob Mufasa added; “Foolish country, everyone wake up one day and do whatever they want”.

Nelly Sam asked; “Is that a joke or what?”

Chris Nunoo stated; “We joke too much in this country”.

Kofi Oteng Bawuah added; “Concert”.