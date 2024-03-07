Blakk Rasta Releases A New Song Dubbed “Barber Shop”

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician who doubles as a media personality, Blakk Rasta has come forth with a new song dubbed “Barber Shop” which is currently spreading like wildfire.

The new song features Jamaican Reggae Legend, Anthony B.

Beneath is the link to the song and the lyrics of the song.

BLAKK RASTA – BARBER SHOP ft. Anthony B

INTRO:

Blakk Rasta :

This one is a special livication to the Killer – Jacob ‘Killer’ Miller.

Anthony B:

Yaga Yo!

Natty dreadlocks fi grow

?t fi grow

Blakk Rasta / Anthony B We want the world fi know

Natty dreadlocks fi grow long

It fi grow long

We nah watch no pagan

Tell dem…!

CHORUS:

Rastaman don’t go Ina barber shop

Rastaman can’t sit Ina barber chair

Too much combing combing combing

And trimming trimming trimming

Shaving shaving shaving

And cutting cutting cutting

Bangarang and buguyaga

Carry go and bring come

Too much watching watching watching

No Natty Natty Natty

Coke coke coke

No collie collie collie

VERSE 1:

Blakk Rasta

I don’t know why I will go to Barber Shop

Or even sit Ina likkle barber chair

Ina the shop

Too much cut cut cut

Ina the shop

Too much trimming trimming trimming

I don’t like this your shaving shaving shaving

I don’t like dem a combing combing combing

Nuff a susu-susu susu

Dem a watching watching watching

Buguyaga man no like no Natty Rastaman

CHORUS:

VERSE 2:

Anthony B:

Me nah siddung ina no barber chair

No barber Bwoy can put dem hand Ina mi hair

Rastaman a sing it loud and clear

Shaving is not a style wey we wear

Nah shave, nah trim Rastaman nah bow

A long time me take mi Nazarene vow

Nah shave, nah trim

Rasta nah bow

A long time me take mi Nazarene vow

So tell Barber Bwoy nah try

Barber Shop is not for I

From you see mi dreadlocks

You can identify

See, man a hail Jah Rastafari

(Wha we say?)

CHORUS:

VERSE 3:

Blakk Rasta:

For so long

I’ve been carrying my locks

Just like Sampson

It is my power

In just a second

Barber cut it cut it cut it

In just second

Barber trim it trim it trim it

Delilah, ya fi gwey wid the scissors

Delilah, ya fi gwey wid the razor

Delilah aaa.. Delilah… aaa

Delilah

Backaway Delilah

Backaway Delilah

Yuh full a lie

Yuh too lie, bwoy

Bring back mi locks

Oh Delilah

Bring back mi power

Oh Delilah

CHORUS