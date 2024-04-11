I blame myself for all my problems- Funny Face

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Funny Face has finally admitted to being the cause of his predicaments.

The actor claims he made a mistake blaming others, his wife, and some close associates for his predicaments.

Funny Face, speaking to Kofi TV said that he believes there are spiritual forces, but after his current accident, he has realized that he is the cause of all his problems.

“I’ve caused problems for myself. I understand that there are spiritual things in the world but I won’t blame anyone. There are times people get weary of your deeds and that is the point I’ve gotten to”, the actor said.

He went on to say “Nobody will understand what you are going through. I would say I am the major factor of my problems. I am a man dealing with inner demons”.

Meanwhile, after spending weeks in jail following his recent accident, comic Ghanaian actor, Funny Face has been granted bail.

To anyone at sea, Funny Face around 8 pm on 24th March 2024 knocked down about 5 people with his Hyundai Atos cars.

This led to the arrest of the actor, making him spend some weeks in jail to facilitate investigations.

Per new development on the matter, Funny Face has been granted a 120, 000 cedis bail.

The news was made known by the head of the Legal Affairs Desk of Joy FM, Richard Kojo Nyarko.

Speaking during the midday news today, Mr. Richard said “We went to the Kasoa-Akweley district court where comedian Funny Face was put before the court. It was an in-camera hearing, so we are told he had been granted bail in the sum of GH?120,000.”

Updating the public on the current condition of the victims, he said “We are also told by police prosecutors that four of the victims of the accident are responding to treatment, so they have been discharged. The other one is currently recuperating.”