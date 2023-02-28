- Advertisement -

A visually impaired girl stirred emotions after a video of her praying fervently for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 election surfaced online.

As Nigerians anxiously await the outcome of the general election held on Saturday, February 25, citizens have been restless to know who their next president would be.

Amid the anxiety, a young girl has been captured crying and praying for Peter Obi to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

According to the blind girl who held a cane in the video, she does not want Bola Tinubu to win the election, and only wants the former Anambra state governor to ‘sit on the throne’.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online as some netizens prayed for the girl’s requests to be granted.

Below are reactions to the emotional video of the young girl’s prayers

@BrownShugacreamy wrote, “Dis is so touching! From ur mouth to God’s ears! Amen”.

@prettybliss08108069 said, “God have mercy”.

@portablequeen2 said, “Not me crying peter Obi most win”.

@Esther love said, “I can’t believe am crying right now, God hear our prayers”.

@AngelJennyBoss said, “I can’t control my tears, God pls com 2 our help us answer the prayers of dis innocent child ”.