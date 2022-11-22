type here...
News

Body of 16-year-old girl found hidden in wardrobe in a Hotel room

By Mr. Tabernacle
The lifeless body of a 16-year-old girl identified as Nengi Enenimiete was discovered inside the wardrobe of a hotel in Twon Brass, headquarters of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the decomposing corpse was discovered by the manager of the hotel on Monday evening, November 21, 2022. 

The corpse, however, showed no signs of physical injuries, mutilation or strangulation. 

It was further learnt that the deceased was introduced to a yet-to-be-identified male guest on Saturday, by her friend.

The mystery male guest, however, checked out of the hotel on Sunday, November 20. 

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said an investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects who lodge in the hotel room on the night of the incident. 

    Source:GHPAGE

