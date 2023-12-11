type here...
“Are you a frozen food?” – Bolt driver drags customer who asks for AC in his car – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
A Bolt customer has taken to social media to express frustration and amusement after a driver asked him a very chicky question when he requested for air conditioner as he ordered for a ride.

He recounted his incident with the driver after he asked whether the AC in his car was in perfect working condition.

He went ahead to share their chat online amidst the ongoing ‘Experience’ trend where people share the various funny, painful, shocking, or altogether annoying experience that they have had.

Apparently, the customer wanted a very comfortable ride and enquired ahead of the trip if the air conditioner was working, but this provoked the bolt driver.

The Bolt driver asked the man whether he was a frozen food that needs the cold from air conditioner. He went ahead to cancel the trip in his anger.

