type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipBolt driver in tears after ride he went to pick at hotel...
Relationship

Bolt driver in tears after ride he went to pick at hotel was his serious girlfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian ladies exposed for offering sex to pay for Uber and Bolt
- Advertisement -

Man narrates how his friend who is a Bolt Driver was left heartbroken after reaching a hotel to pick up a client only to find out his babe was the one whom the ride was requested for.

According to the story,  A friend of London Akan who is a driver of a popular car-hailing company (Bolt) caught his girlfriend red-handed at a hotel after having a nice time with another man.

Sharing the heartbreaking incident, he wrote;

“Them order bolt for one babe and nah her boyfriend come to pick her up from the hotel. No be small matter omo this guy is heart broken.. I can’t even post that type of video. Chai see as my fellow guy dey cry. E say e dey give her almost everything wet e make from bolt.”

See the post below

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Friday, August 18, 2023
Accra
drizzle
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
100 %
4.2mph
75 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways