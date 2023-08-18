Bolt driver in tears after ride he went to pick at hotel was his serious girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Man narrates how his friend who is a Bolt Driver was left heartbroken after reaching a hotel to pick up a client only to find out his babe was the one whom the ride was requested for.

According to the story, A friend of London Akan who is a driver of a popular car-hailing company (Bolt) caught his girlfriend red-handed at a hotel after having a nice time with another man.

Sharing the heartbreaking incident, he wrote;

“Them order bolt for one babe and nah her boyfriend come to pick her up from the hotel. No be small matter omo this guy is heart broken.. I can’t even post that type of video. Chai see as my fellow guy dey cry. E say e dey give her almost everything wet e make from bolt.”

See the post below