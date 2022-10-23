A beautiful love story that kicked off between a Bolt driver and his customer after an excellent ride-hailing experience has blossomed into marriage.

The couple first met two years ago after the passenger had requested a car on the ride-hailing app and a fine-looking chauffeur showed up to pick her up.

She was swept off her feet by the driver’s professionalism and good communication skill during the ride, and had apparently complimented the driver during the trip.

She could not stop thinking about the driver after the ride and eventually had to make the first move by hitting him up on WhatsApp and the rest was history.

They began a relationship and are now married.

“From Bolt ride to marital ride,” the brother of the bride wrote as he shared a screenshot of their first-ever convo alongside their pre-wedding photos.

See the post below.

Internet users in awe took to the comment section of the tweet to congratulate the couple. But others wondered what would have been said about the driver if he had texted or called the passenger after the ride.

One user cited the case of a double standard where this same situation would have been described as inappropriate and harassing but seems right when the roles are flipped.

They were challenged by other netizens who believe the lady’s approach was respectful and unoffensive.

For many who do not believe love at first is real, this story clearly underlines the possibility of people may become emotionally attached instantly without officially knowing the other.