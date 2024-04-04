Bongo Ideas shares insights into how he gathers information about celebrities for the first time

- Advertisement -

Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas, recently shared insights on how he gathers information about Ghanaian celebrities.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV’s morning show, Bongo Ideas explained his approach. He mentioned that he typically visits hotels frequented by celebrities to gather “filla,” or gossip.

During these visits, Bongo Ideas interacts with the receptionists who often provide him with the information he seeks.

Captain Smart expressed surprise at this revelation, questioning how such confidential details are shared with strangers.

Captain Smart also raised concerns about the potential harm caused by such disclosures, emphasizing the need for hotels to prioritize guest confidentiality.

Bongo Ideas shared a personal experience where he was approached by individuals claiming to be from the Ghana Police, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

During the same show, the socialite and blogger made public accusations against Serwaa Amihere, alleging that she is involved in relationships with married politicians.

According to Bongo Ideas, he possesses videos and images of Serwaa Amihere with these politicians in hotel settings. He asserted that he holds numerous undisclosed secrets about Serwaa Amihere.

This is not the first instance, nor will it likely be the last, where Bongo Ideas has accused Serwaa of engaging with wealthy men to finance her opulent lifestyle.

Bongo Ideas brought forth these new allegations in response to the viral video involving Henry Fitz and a woman resembling Serwaa Amihere..