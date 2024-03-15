- Advertisement -

After the issue of his arrest went viral, a lot of questions about his alleged arrest were raised by some netizens.

A member from GhPage, Qwame Benedict reached out to Bongo Ideas but his line wasn’t going through and a message sent to his number has since not been read.

GhPage later reached out to a family member who confirmed that indeed Bongo was picked up by some people claiming to be policemen around 2 am on Thursday dawn.

When Qwame had a conversation with the family member, she indicated they had been to several police stations within Accra and none had Bongo Ideas in the books.

She expressed worry and stated that the family was doing everything in their best to make sure he was located and was safe and sound.

This issue of Bongo’s alleged arrest has brought mixed feelings on social media as some people are jubilating and others sympathizing with him and hoping he is safe and released as soon as possible.

As of the time of this publication, nothing has been heard from Bongo Ideas but his last seen on Telegram indicates he was online at 16:51 on Thursday 14th March, 2024.

We will update readers as and when we hear from him or his family members.