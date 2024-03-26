- Advertisement -

Blogger Bongo Ideas real name Albert Nathaniel Nii Okai Tetteh Hyde has opened up in detail about his harrowing experience with his alleged kidnappers weeks ago.

News emerged on 14th March that Bongo Ideas had been arrested by some policemen at dawn at his house.

Hours later, his family members came out to state that they had been to several police stations in Accra and he wasn’t there.

Fast forward, her sister confirmed that he was home and safe but looking frightened mainly because of the ordeal he went through.

Well Bongo Ideas, he dropped key points on what happened to him on the day he was allegedly picked up.

According to him, the people who came for him informed the tenants in his house that they were from Central police station.

They handcuffed and blindfolded him when they placed him in a minivan. They subjected him to beatings, threatened to kill him and dropped his corpse in a river or better still made it look like he was involved in an accident.

Read his full text below: