type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBongo Ideas shares his experience with his kidnappers
Entertainment

Bongo Ideas shares his experience with his kidnappers

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
We don't support him, he's stubborn - Family of Bongo Ideas speaks; Reveals his current condition
- Advertisement -

Blogger Bongo Ideas real name Albert Nathaniel Nii Okai Tetteh Hyde has opened up in detail about his harrowing experience with his alleged kidnappers weeks ago.

News emerged on 14th March that Bongo Ideas had been arrested by some policemen at dawn at his house.

Hours later, his family members came out to state that they had been to several police stations in Accra and he wasn’t there.

Fast forward, her sister confirmed that he was home and safe but looking frightened mainly because of the ordeal he went through.

Well Bongo Ideas, he dropped key points on what happened to him on the day he was allegedly picked up.

According to him, the people who came for him informed the tenants in his house that they were from Central police station.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

They handcuffed and blindfolded him when they placed him in a minivan. They subjected him to beatings, threatened to kill him and dropped his corpse in a river or better still made it look like he was involved in an accident.

Read his full text below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more