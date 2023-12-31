- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo is currently receiving treatment after he was thrown off stage for trying to disrupt the UNILAND concert.

An unconfirmed report suggests that the organisers paid Pappy Kojo’s booking fees to someone else and that got Pappy Kojo angry.

Videos sighted online show Pappy Kojo saying the show wouldn’t come off some people tried to speak to him on the stage but he wouldn’t give in.

Another video shows the moment Pappy Kojo allegedly walked away with the DJ for the event laptop leaving the crowd standing with no source of entertainment.

It’s alleged that they managed to retrieve the laptop from him and the show wanted to continue but he once again came on stage to halt the concert and it was at this moment that the bouncer at the event got angry.

The video available shows the moment the bouncer threw Pappy Kojo off stage like a bag of rice leading to Pappy Kojo twisting his leg since he didn’t land well.

He was later helped by some people to walk away to a stand-by ambulance at the event ground for treatment.

Pappy Kojo is yet to speak on the issue at the time of publication.