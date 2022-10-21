type here...
GhPageLifestyleIt's not obligatory for your boyfriend to give you money in a...
Lifestyle

It’s not obligatory for your boyfriend to give you money in a relationship – Ghanaian Lady to women

By Mr. Tabernacle
A beautiful young lady has made some remarks on social media that have caused an uproar among women.

According to her, it is not obligatory (not by force) for a man (boyfriend) to be giving money to a woman (girlfriend) in a relationship.

In a self-recorded video, the beautiful lady said further that in this harsh economy it will be suicidal to expect money from one’s boyfriend.

Giving the reason that guys do not have to provide financial support for their girlfriends on a daily basis, therefore she should be grateful for any help he can provide.

However, she maintained and advised women to worship and go low for their respective boyfriends who offer them GHc20 to Ghc30 on daily basis.

    Source:GHPAGE

