Entertainment

"Bra K's girlfriend"- Tracey Boakye states as she puts her plush house full of expensive cars on a massive display (Video)
Entertainment

“Bra K’s girlfriend”- Tracey Boakye states as she puts her plush house full of expensive cars on a massive display (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye
East Legon landlady has once again tensioned her enemies and critics with her massive success.

The mother of two has taken to the internet to flaunt her mega-mansion filled with expensive cars.

As we all know, Tracey Boakye is noted for showing off rich and fabulous things she owns on her socials on a daily so this is nothing new on her side.

In this flashy video, Tracey Boakye was strolling inside her big & neat compound with all her cars lined up at one corner of the house.

Amongst the cars that can be seen in the video is her customized Lexus and a Toyota Rav4.

    Source:GHpage

