type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI want to break up with my boyfriend because he farts too...
Entertainment

I want to break up with my boyfriend because he farts too much – Lady shares

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Man laughing after farting in public
Farting
- Advertisement -

A lady on social media has revealed that she is planning to break up with his boyfriend because he farts too much as if his life depends on it.

According to the lady, she started noticing this unusual behaviour of her boyfriend when they started spending more time together.

In a post on social media, she explained that she has even advised him to purge, stop eating yoghurt, pizza, and reduce his intake of eggs but her boyfriend is not ready to do that.

She added that it smells bad and one time they were in an air-conditioned car with him when he released gas and the smell was very bad something she never wants to witness again.

Read the full post below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways