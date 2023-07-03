BREAKING! – KETASCO’s 2021 NSMQ contestant James reportedly dead

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A piece of sad news sighted online indicates that one of the contestants of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) who represented the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), James has passed on.

Sharing the piece of sad tidings on Twitter, a User identified as FRIGGO revealed that the young promising student was poisoned mysteriously as at the time he was set to travel outside for further studies.

Details about the death of Young James are still scanty and his reported death has caused a serious cloud of sadness on social media, especially among his peers and