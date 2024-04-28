BREAKING NEWS: Amerado rushed to the hospital; Rapper In a Critical Condition

Breaking news from Agona Kwanta Baidoo Bonsoe reports that Singer/Rapper Ameradi has been hospitalized in critical condition.

According to reports, Amerado was energetically performing for fans at the Baidoo Bonsoe SRC Week Celebration when the stage suddenly collapsed, resulting in a high-impact fall for both the artist and others on stage with him.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, Amerado was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Before the incident, Amerado had been delivering a lively performance to students and attendees at the event.

This news has gained significant attention as Amerado is widely regarded as one of the hottest musicians in Ghana.

