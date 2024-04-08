Breaking News: Bishop Adonteng Boateng rescues a child from burning in a car in America (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Bishop Adonteng Boateng has once again captured hearts with a heroic act that has garnered widespread applause online, adding to his already impressive track record of benevolent deeds.

The Ghanaian-American-based theologian and renowned preacher found himself in the spotlight in a viral video circulating on social media, showcasing his swift response in saving a life.

Amid a bustling street in America, a car suddenly burst into flames, creating a chaotic scene.

Without hesitation, the founder of Divine Word International Ministries sprang into action, joining forces with the fire team already on the scene.

What unfolded next was nothing short of awe-inspiring. The Man of God dashed towards the blazing car, where a child’s terrified cries for help pierced through the chaos.

In a display of heroism that left onlookers spellbound, Bishop Adonteng Boateng rescued the young soul, earning admiration for his quick thinking and courageous actions.

His heroic intervention not only saved a life but also served as a powerful reminder of the selflessness and compassion that define his character.

Bishop Adonteng Boateng’s swift and decisive actions have once again proven him to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

