BREAKING NEWS: Black Sherif wins BET Hiphop International Flow Award – VIDEO

Who won the BET Hiphop award 2023?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Following the steps of the legendary Sarkodie, Black Sherif has secured the prestigious title of Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In a competitive category with the likes of AKA, K.O among others, Black Sherif came out victorious.

Last year, Blacko lost the award to Benjamin Epps, but this year, Black Sherif has rightfully claimed the recognition he deserves.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, Black Sherif was honored as West African Artiste of The Year at The 2023 Headies in Atlanta. This recognition not only underscores his individual success but also highlights the increasing influence of African artists on the world’s music scene.

Black Sherif follows in the footsteps of Sarkodie, becoming the second Ghanaian to secure this award.

Watch his award presentation below

