Breaking News: Bukom Banku announces retirement from boxing

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has announced his retirement from the sport of boxing.

The controversial boxer officially confirmed hanging his boxing gloves in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM.

The 43-year-old won a bronze medal at All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1999 which shot him to fame and high prominence.

In his 2 decades career, Bukom Banku held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight WBO Africa Cruiserweight titles.

“I’m now grown and at the same time my eye is also paining me, so I don’t want to fight again,” the boxer stated as the rationale behind his retirement.

“I have three children and my children are also fighting boxing, so I leave everything to them. I leave my gloves to Abu Kamoko and Mustapha Kamoko to fight on.

“I’ve already prepared the road so they can continue my name. Where I couldn’t reach in boxing, maybe they can reach there. So officially I’ve quit boxing.” he added.

Bukom Banku lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir six years ago.