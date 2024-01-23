type here...
Breaking News: Chris Hughton sacked as Black Star Coach

By Osei Emmanuel
Coach Chris Hughton
After an abysmal performance at the African Cup of Natins in Ivory Coast, the gaffer of the Ghana Black Stars, Chris Hughton have been relieved of his duties.

The Executive Council also took the decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

Christopher William Gerard Hughton is a professional football manager and former player. Born in England, he represented the Republic of Ireland national team.

The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.

