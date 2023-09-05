Breaking News: Hon. John Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng redraws from NPP Presidential race

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former Trade Minister and Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng, aka Alan Cash has withdrawn from the presidential race of the party.

In a statement released few minutes ago, the aspirant made it clear that he’s no longer interested in the race to be President as he think the “results from the recently held Special Delegate Congress was skewed in favor on one aspirant.

According to him, statements made by some leading members of the party made it clear to him that a favorite has already been chosen and there’s nothing he can do about it.

Alan Cash as affectionately called was in the right position to be the Presidential candidate of the party until he stepped back to push the current president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo.

His intentions of withdrawing comes as no surprise to many as the Vice President and also an aspirant, Dr. Bawumia appears to have the upper hand.

