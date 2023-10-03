type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBreaking News: Kennedy Agyapong's Father reported dead
News

Breaking News: Kennedy Agyapong’s Father reported dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Our news desk has received somber news regarding Maverick Politician and NPP Flagbearer Aspirant, Honorable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is currently in a state of mourning.

It has been confirmed that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s stepfather has departed from this world.

This heart-wrenching news was relayed through Oman FM. The late stepfather of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong peacefully passed away at the age of 91 at the 37 Military Hospital.

He died earlier this morning. The sad news we are told has hit the NPP Firebrand Presidential Aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Subscribe to watch new videos

This unfortunate news comes at a time when the nation is already mourning the tragic loss of two prominent figures.

The former First Lady of the 4th Republic, Mrs Theresah Kuffour, who was 87 years old, and veteran politician and former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah (ET), aged 77, have both recently passed away, adding to the sombre atmosphere.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.2mph
100 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways