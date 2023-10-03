Breaking News: Kennedy Agyapong’s Father reported dead

- Advertisement -

Our news desk has received somber news regarding Maverick Politician and NPP Flagbearer Aspirant, Honorable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is currently in a state of mourning.

It has been confirmed that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s stepfather has departed from this world.

This heart-wrenching news was relayed through Oman FM. The late stepfather of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong peacefully passed away at the age of 91 at the 37 Military Hospital.

He died earlier this morning. The sad news we are told has hit the NPP Firebrand Presidential Aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong.

This unfortunate news comes at a time when the nation is already mourning the tragic loss of two prominent figures.

The former First Lady of the 4th Republic, Mrs Theresah Kuffour, who was 87 years old, and veteran politician and former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah (ET), aged 77, have both recently passed away, adding to the sombre atmosphere.