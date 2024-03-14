BREAKING NEWS: KK Kabobo is dead

- Advertisement -

The information available at our news desk has it that veteran Ghanaian musician, KK Kabobo has bought his ticket to the land of silence.

This comes after the musician battled a liver problem, making him come to the public to beg for financial support.

Per the reports that flew across social media platforms, the immediate family of the musician had gone bankrupt due to the high medical expenses.

Even though musicians, and philanthropists among other personalities paid a courtesy call to him, “A child who will die will die whether the father is a medicine man or not”.