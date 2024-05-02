type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBreaking News: Kwame Yogot Ends Music Career
Entertainment

Breaking News: Kwame Yogot Ends Music Career

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwame Yogot has brought his music career to an end, Ghpage.com can authoritatively say.

The news was made known by the musician via his official social media pages.

In the post, Kwame Yogot said that after considering several factors, quitting music is the best option for him.

According to him, he started doing music because he had passion for it, however, his passion for music is no more, hence, the need to call it a quit.

He used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who supported his career for reasons best known to them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, May 2, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe