Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwame Yogot has brought his music career to an end, Ghpage.com can authoritatively say.

The news was made known by the musician via his official social media pages.

In the post, Kwame Yogot said that after considering several factors, quitting music is the best option for him.

According to him, he started doing music because he had passion for it, however, his passion for music is no more, hence, the need to call it a quit.

He used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who supported his career for reasons best known to them.