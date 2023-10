- Advertisement -

Unconfirmed reports from sporting media outlets has it that, Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or slated for October 30th.

No official and formal confirmation yet but once again, clear indication from Spanish media who claim to have the info direct from their sources.

Ballon d’Or Gala will be on October 30 in Paris and Messi is expected to be there with his camp. He has already taken a clean shave as he does prior to any major award ceremony.