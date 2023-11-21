Breaking News: Mohammed Kudus set to miss Comoros game on Tuesday due to injury – DETAILS

- Advertisement -

Blackstars go make poacher, Mohammed Kudus set to miss upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, due to a back injury.

Kudus missed the Black Stars’ final training session on Monday, prompting concerns about his availability for the crucial match.

Veteran and ace sports journalist and broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah reported this and said Kudus complained of a back problem, and his participation hinges on a late fitness test.

With the absence of both Kudus and Amartey, Ghana’s national team faces additional challenges in their quest for a crucial victory over Comoros.

The match is pivotal for Ghana’s aspirations to move to the top of Group I, especially with Mali dropping points after a draw against the Central African Republic.

As Ghana aims to navigate injury concerns and secure a win, the team’s depth and resilience will be tested in this crucial World Cup qualifier.