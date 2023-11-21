type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsBreaking News: Mohammed Kudus set to miss Comoros game on Tuesday due...
Sports

Breaking News: Mohammed Kudus set to miss Comoros game on Tuesday due to injury – DETAILS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Blackstars go make poacher, Mohammed Kudus set to miss upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, due to a back injury.

Kudus missed the Black Stars’ final training session on Monday, prompting concerns about his availability for the crucial match.

Veteran and ace sports journalist and broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah reported this and said Kudus complained of a back problem, and his participation hinges on a late fitness test.

With the absence of both Kudus and Amartey, Ghana’s national team faces additional challenges in their quest for a crucial victory over Comoros.

The match is pivotal for Ghana’s aspirations to move to the top of Group I, especially with Mali dropping points after a draw against the Central African Republic.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

As Ghana aims to navigate injury concerns and secure a win, the team’s depth and resilience will be tested in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

TODAY

Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
2.2mph
100 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways