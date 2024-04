- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Gospel singer, songwriter, and record producer, KODA, privately known as Kofi Owusu Dua Anto is dead.

Per the report, the gospel musician died today, Sunday, 21st April 2024.

The cause of his death is not yet known, however, Ghpage promises its avid readers to follow the story and give updates when necessary.

Taking to social media, Gospel musician, Empress Gifty wrote “I hope it is not true KODA” with numerous crying emojis.

We at Ghpage.com say RIPP.