BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian Music Star Davido is quitting music

Nigerian musician Davido has announced his intention to retire from the music industry due to ongoing media controversies involving himself and fellow artist Wizkid.

Davido has expressed feeling targeted and facing animosity within the Nigerian music scene.

The recent online altercation, sparked by an alleged video shared by Wizkid, further fueled Davido’s decision.

In a recent post on X, Davido expressed feeling convinced that many wish for his exit from the music industry, prompting his readiness to step away.

Despite currently working on a new album, Davido plans to retire from music once it’s completed, shifting his focus to other endeavours beyond the music space.