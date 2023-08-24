BREAKING NEWS: WWE superstar Bray Wyatt suddenly dies at 36

- Advertisement -

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was something that many wrestling fans hoped for. Now, we must report the tragic yet sad news that he has suddenly passed away at 36-years-old.

Triple H posted on X to let everyone know this tragic news. He said that Mike Rotunda called him to let him know that Bray Wyatt has passed away. They are asking for their privacy during this time.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” He posted.

Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Lawrence Rotunda, was born in 1987. Wyatt is best known for his tenure in WWE, where he captivated audiences with his unsettling character and captivating promos.

Throughout his career, he achieved championship success and left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. He had pro wrestling in his blood, but now he has passed on. This is truly tragic news. I’m