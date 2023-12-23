- Advertisement -

A lady has said goodbye to the world a few days after her marriage to the love of her life.

The lady identified as Nathalie per the information gathered, got married to her husband on December 16th, 2023 only to die on the 18th.

It’s said that the cause of Nathalie’s death is poisoning.

Following this shocking news, some netizens have shared their view on the matter asking who could have been behind this.

According to some netizens, the person responsible for the death of Nathalie would never know peace in his/her life because it’s never a good thing to kill someone.

A video sighted online shows Nathalie happy as she walked down the aisle to meet her husband little did she know she had less than 72 hours to spend with him.

Hali_laiyah: “That’s why I like Muslim marriages!!!!! The bride isn’t allowed to eat anything at her wedding…..her maid of honor is responsible for her!!!!!!!!”

Akosuah_jolly: “Ei. What on earth did she do to the one who poisoned her”

Ephuagrachi: “Nipa y3 cobra”

Kleviethethrillseeker: “The people around her.”

Kofiaboagye866: “Everyday bia poison nkoa”