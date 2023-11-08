type here...
Relationship

“We met in school and I decided to study him instead of his subject” – Bride excited as she marries her lecturer

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian bride has taken TikTok by storm as she recounts a beautiful story of how she met her husband in school when he was still her course lecturer.

Very often, the story of love’s beginning is usually varied and unique among couples.

The beauty bride recounted how she had met her husband. The bride who was seen wearing her beautiful wedding dress, explained that she and her man had met in school.

At the time, her husband was just her university lecturer before they fell for each other and one thing led to another which eventually culminated in their marriage.
A snippet from their beautiful wedding ceremony was also shared.

