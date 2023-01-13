- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian bride is trending on social media platforms after videos from her wedding went viral, but unfortunately not for good reasons.

Some netizens who chanced on the footage have drawn some resemblance between her and Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.

She glowed and beamed with beautiful smiles as she took to the dancefloor to dance heartily to the music playing in the background at her traditional wedding ceremony.

But two things that have caught the attention of many are the makeup application and the frontal of the bride’s wig.

For some observers, her makeup was poorly done while the hairstylist did a very poor job by installing a wig frontal shaped like a man’s hairline on the bride.

Ideally, frontals are installed stylishly with gel that makes it impossible to differentiate the woman’s natural hairline from the artificial installation.

The video has triggered mixed reactions from netizens who have taken to the comments of the trending video to make a jest of the bride.

Others overlooked the flawed makeup and wig to congratulate the bride, pointing out that she appeared happy on her wedding day and that’s all that matters.

Kendall said: Everybody is just bashing the hairstylist by this time go and see she’s the one who said she wants it that way.

Empress Brown said: I think both the makeup artist and hairstylist are her rivals

Hajia Salma said: The frontal is frontalling

Barbara Yaa Fosu… said : “Hairstylist snatched man frm makeup artist then bride finally married him, so u can imagine”

ohemaajackie2 said: No one is talking about her dress. It’s really nice and I love how she’s happy that’s what matters. Congratulations to her

Akena.aa said: Y’all out here talking about her makeup and hair yet she’s happy. I hope your good frontal and makeup is making you just as happy. Let people live.