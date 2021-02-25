I support LGBTQI & ready to meet Satan – Bridget Otoo

- Advertisement -

Controversial broadcaster Bridget Otoo has boldly stated if supporting Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes qualify one for Hell, then she is ready to meet Satan in hell.

Bridget Otoo is amongst the few Ghanaians who are who are for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes rights to be recognized in the country and also pushing for the eradication of the mental barriers she thinks people have built against LGBTQI persons.

There have been countless argument made about the rights of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes which Bridget believes that, there is no harm for someone to choose and exercise their sexual fantasy without any hindrance.

Ghana being a Christian country with the second largest religion being Islam, most Ghanaians are against recognizing the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes which is against the doctrines of the two biggest religions in Ghana.

The former TV3 journalist does not however picture it from that angle of religion but thinks for the 21st century that world is in now people must accord the necessary respect to the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes.

She posted on twitter that if indeed by supporting the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers And Intersexes means she will enter hell, then she is a very ready to meet satan.

