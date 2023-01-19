A young Nigerian bridesmaid has courted negative attention on the internet with the crazy dance moves she exhibited during her best friend’s wedding.

I think the lady is a professional dancer because the energy and dance moves she pulled off are out of the world.

Although she danced her heart out to support her friend on her best day but social media users who have come across the video think she went overboard while trying to impress the audience.

According to some social media users, she should have been escorted out of the premises by security because her seductive dance moves were inappropriate and sent a wrong signal to the world.

Because birds of a feather flock together hence it means the bride is also as slutty as she is which is not a good reputation.

In the video, the lady took off her shoes which were distracting her and danced without any form of shyness.

At a point in time, her inner thighs showed and she had to swiftly cover herself.

Although a majority of social media users have rebuked the young bridesmaid for dancing publicly like that without shame.

While at it, some have praised her for not being pretentious and being herself.

