Some friends are golden! When there’s no one else to fall back they would most likely stay with you through and thin.

A group of bridesmaids proved true friendship exists after they showed love to their friend as they join her and her husband-to-be to dance in a downpour during her traditional wedding ceremony.

The wedding could have been forfeited when the clouds gathered, but the joy of the occasion shadowed dwarfed the idea when it began to rain heavily.

While other guests had run under the canopy for cover, the bride’s friends, beautifully dressed in their Asoebi, were seen dancing in the rain to support their friend.

Watch the video

In reaction, one Adaobi1 wrote: “No matter what she will not feel bad that the rain spoiled her day because her friends where there for her even in the rain.. congratulations darling”

Orjiako Emmanuel wrote: “Her enemies go dey cry right now congratulations”