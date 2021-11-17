- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has vowed to “go dirty” on two women who have allegedly stolen an undisclosed amount of money from her.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com on social media, Fella stated that she works very hard for her money and it’s the second thing she cherishes after her husband, but these two unnamed ‘big girls’ are trying to outsmart her.

Taking her anger to Snapchat, she warned that she does not “joke with her money” but the women in question are taking advantage of her status as a celebrity to mess with her – a situation she said she will not tolerate as a businesswoman.

In her quest to retrieve her money, Fella Makafui further threatened to post images videos of the said women if they fail to heed calls to return her money.

See screenshots below