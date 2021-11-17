type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBring back my money before I expose you - Fella Makafui fumes...
Entertainment

Bring back my money before I expose you – Fella Makafui fumes as she accuses two ladies of theft

By Kweku Derrick
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has vowed to “go dirty” on two women who have allegedly stolen an undisclosed amount of money from her.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com on social media, Fella stated that she works very hard for her money and it’s the second thing she cherishes after her husband, but these two unnamed ‘big girls’ are trying to outsmart her.

Taking her anger to Snapchat, she warned that she does not “joke with her money” but the women in question are taking advantage of her status as a celebrity to mess with her – a situation she said she will not tolerate as a businesswoman.

In her quest to retrieve her money, Fella Makafui further threatened to post images videos of the said women if they fail to heed calls to return her money.

See screenshots below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81.6 ° F
81.6 °
81.6 °
80 %
2.3mph
57 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News