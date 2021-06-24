type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFormer GHOne TV presenter, Kafui Dey becomes lecturer at GIJ
Entertainment

Former GHOne TV presenter, Kafui Dey becomes lecturer at GIJ

By Kweku Derrick
Kafui Dey lecturer GIJ
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality and public speaker, Kafui Dey, seems to have found passion in teaching as he has landed a new job as a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Mr Dey started his lecture duties on June 14, 2021, and tutors Level 400 students in a course titled “Journalism And The Arts”.

The former EIB Network staff, shared the news with his followers on social media, writing: “First day in school…as a teacher #lecturer #GIJ #Level400 #JournalismAndTheArts”.

Kafui Dey gained popularity after hosting Ghana’s franchise of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’.

Mr Dey’s last spotlight engagement on TV/Radio was when he was hosting Gh One TV’s morning show, ‘GH Today’ and Starr FM’s ‘Morning Starr’ before resigning from EIB.

He is one of Ghana’s ace journalists with a mixed bag of experiences from being a TV/Radio presenter, an event MC, speaker, coach and an author of books like ‘How to MC Any Event’, ‘Public Speaking A to Z’ and 3 other children books.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, June 24, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News