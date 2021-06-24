- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality and public speaker, Kafui Dey, seems to have found passion in teaching as he has landed a new job as a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Mr Dey started his lecture duties on June 14, 2021, and tutors Level 400 students in a course titled “Journalism And The Arts”.

The former EIB Network staff, shared the news with his followers on social media, writing: “First day in school…as a teacher #lecturer #GIJ #Level400 #JournalismAndTheArts”.

Kafui Dey gained popularity after hosting Ghana’s franchise of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’.

Mr Dey’s last spotlight engagement on TV/Radio was when he was hosting Gh One TV’s morning show, ‘GH Today’ and Starr FM’s ‘Morning Starr’ before resigning from EIB.

He is one of Ghana’s ace journalists with a mixed bag of experiences from being a TV/Radio presenter, an event MC, speaker, coach and an author of books like ‘How to MC Any Event’, ‘Public Speaking A to Z’ and 3 other children books.