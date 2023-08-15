type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBroke Afia Schwar, Tracey Boakye & Diamond Appiah sleep with different men...
Entertainment

Broke Afia Schwar, Tracey Boakye & Diamond Appiah sleep with different men for money – Ayisha Modi

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Ayisha Modi exposes Tracey-Diamond-Afia-Schwar
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s undisputed braggart, Ayisha Modi, has seemingly rekindled her social media feud with the trio of the Mafia Gang

The trio which include comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, self-professed billionaire Diamond Appiah and self-acclaimed East Legon Landlady Tracey Boakye are in an alliance against Ayisha.

The animosity between the three best friends and Ayisha Modi is not an open secret as their fight on the internet date many years back.

During her recent interview on Angel FM with host Ohemaa Woyeje, Ayisha Modi made some new staggering claims against the three friends as she alleged that they are low-key involved in hookup.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye do no other job than sleep with rich men to survive as they are as broke as a church yet claim to be self-sufficient.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

She dragged their reputation in the gutters and rubbished their supposed hard work that makes them millions of “audio money”.

Watch the full video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways