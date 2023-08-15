- Advertisement -

Ghana’s undisputed braggart, Ayisha Modi, has seemingly rekindled her social media feud with the trio of the Mafia Gang

The trio which include comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, self-professed billionaire Diamond Appiah and self-acclaimed East Legon Landlady Tracey Boakye are in an alliance against Ayisha.

The animosity between the three best friends and Ayisha Modi is not an open secret as their fight on the internet date many years back.

During her recent interview on Angel FM with host Ohemaa Woyeje, Ayisha Modi made some new staggering claims against the three friends as she alleged that they are low-key involved in hookup.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye do no other job than sleep with rich men to survive as they are as broke as a church yet claim to be self-sufficient.

She dragged their reputation in the gutters and rubbished their supposed hard work that makes them millions of “audio money”.

Watch the full video below