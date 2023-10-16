Broke and unemployed tenant kills landlord over unpaid rent

- Advertisement -

A landlord was allegedly fatally stabbed to death by a tenant and two others, following a dispute over unpaid rent in South Africa, on Sunday.

According to a report sighted on Monday, the Reaction Unit SA director, Prem Balram said the landlord lived on Riverview Road.

Balram said, “A resident of Riverview Road contacted Rusa at around 2.36 pm after she heard about the murder. On arrival, reaction officers discovered Verulam police at the scene.

“It was established the property owner demanded outstanding payment for rental when a verbal altercation ensued. The tenant left the property and returned with two other men. They allegedly stabbed the victim many times before they fled the scene on foot.”

He went ahead to reveal that other tenants residing on the property heard the victim’s cries for help during the attack and promptly contacted law enforcement agents for assistance.