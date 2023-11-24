Broke Moesha Buduong back on the streets with 18+ video as she hunt for new sponsors – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Part time Christian, Moesha Buduong has introduced a new strategy to catch the eyes of Ghanaian big men and it’ll shock your eyes.

In a recent video posted on her social media page, Moesha Buduong was dancing seductively in a car which netizens believes it’s not hers.

Moesha kept showing off her raw melons to draw more attention from her audience. She kept giving sneak peeks of it to attract audience.

After falling off the wagon, Moesha Buduong’s confusing posts on social media have made a lot of people become worried for her.

Some also believes she’s back to contend with Abena Korkor for a title no one knows.

Watch the video below