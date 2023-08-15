Broke woman bathed in hot soup over GHC20 debt she owned

- Advertisement -

For failing to pay for GHC20 worth of fish she had bought on credit, a broke woman has been hospitalized and in critical condition after being bathed in hot soup during a struggle with her creditor.

The heartbreaking incident reportedly occurred at Assin Asamankese in the Central Region.

According to a report by UTV, the victim, Adzoa Kitiwa had seen the daughter of her assailant, Akua Denma, a fish seller and bought fish from her. She had told the girl that she had already reached an understanding with her mother to purchase the fish on credit, and the girl obliged.

When the girl returned home and narrated Adzoa Kitiwa’s story to her mother, she didn’t say anything. However, she later went to the debtor’s home to demand payment for the fish she had bought.

When the debtor said she did not have the money, Akua Denma left. But about two to three months later, when Adzoa Kitiwa had not paid still, the creditor went to her house to follow up on the money.

The debtor still said she did not have the money to pay, but the creditor maintained that she must receive the money because she had exercised patience for months. She then decided to carry a pan belonging to the debtor to defray the debt.

However, the debtor struggled with the creditor over the pan, saying she uses it to fetch water.

While the struggle over the pan was ongoing there was a pot of soup on fire.

After a while, the creditor left the pan unexpectedly, causing the debtor to fall back with full force on the boiling soup.

She was terribly burnt from head to toe, necessitating her hospitalization.