Brother of Leticia Kyere Pinaman gives full autopsy results on her death

The brother of the late 17-year-old Leticia Kyere Pinaman has spoken after her burial giving full autopsy results on his sister’s death.

Speaking in an interview with Rashad on Ghpage TV, the brother, Bright Agyei reveals following her sister’s painful death Two postmortems were carried out.

Remember, in the wake of Leticia’s death, the court ordered for an autopsy to be done. The results came out that the young girl committed suicide.

The family of the deceased didn’t accept that results hence went on to also employ a different doctor to do another autopsy.

Mr Bright, the bereaved brother explained the family’s decision to carry out another test was due to doubts over the first results.

He, however, expressed that the results from the two postmortems do have similar data.

In other news, the lady who bathed the dead body, says the suicide tag around Leticia isn’t true because her body suggested she was murdered and her blood taken.

The woman explained that she had been bathing dead bodies for some time even though it’s not her official occupation and knows when there is a problem with a dead body.

She stated that in the case of Leticia, because the people who killed her took out some blood and because the doctors had to finish with their pathology test her body was some way.

The lady speaking in an interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV stated that her body would have been different if she indeed committed suicide as claimed by the police and school authorities.

