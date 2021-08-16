type here...
GhPageNewsBrother of Leticia Kyere Pinaman gives full autopsy results on her death
News

Brother of Leticia Kyere Pinaman gives full autopsy results on her death

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The brother of the late 17-year-old Leticia Kyere Pinaman has spoken after her burial giving full autopsy results on his sister’s death.

Speaking in an interview with Rashad on Ghpage TV, the brother, Bright Agyei reveals following her sister’s painful death Two postmortems were carried out.

Remember, in the wake of Leticia’s death, the court ordered for an autopsy to be done. The results came out that the young girl committed suicide.

The family of the deceased didn’t accept that results hence went on to also employ a different doctor to do another autopsy.

Mr Bright, the bereaved brother explained the family’s decision to carry out another test was due to doubts over the first results.

He, however, expressed that the results from the two postmortems do have similar data.

Subscribe to watch new videos

In other news, the lady who bathed the dead body, says the suicide tag around Leticia isn’t true because her body suggested she was murdered and her blood taken.

The woman explained that she had been bathing dead bodies for some time even though it’s not her official occupation and knows when there is a problem with a dead body.

She stated that in the case of Leticia, because the people who killed her took out some blood and because the doctors had to finish with their pathology test her body was some way.

The lady speaking in an interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV stated that her body would have been different if she indeed committed suicide as claimed by the police and school authorities.

READ ALSO: Leticia was killed and hanged – Lady who bathed her dead body reveals

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 16, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
69 %
4.1mph
96 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News