A video has surfaced on social media with the narrator accusing the brother of the 2nd lady Samira Bawumia of demolishing his building.

According to the source, the brother of the second lady whom he failed to name allegedly destroyed 10 apartments built by his uncle in East Legon.

He however failed to give reasons why the buildings were demolished.

The video shows some of the apartments destroyed.

From the look of the video, the buildings were almost completed before they were demolished.

Watch the video below:

It’s said that the apartment in question is owned by the brother of politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

Could this force the maverick politician to come out to attack the government?