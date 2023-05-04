type here...
Brother Sammy finally reveals how he got the name tag “THE NATION’S WORSHIPPER”

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
You may have wondered why Brother Sammy is tagged as the NATION’S WORSHIPPER though he came into the Gospel Music Industry not long after and has garnered massive attention.

Fans and Gosple lovers have still come to understand the genesis of Brother Sammy’s viral name tag even though he is widely noticed by the tag across the length and breadth of Ghana.

Well, Brother Sammy bared it all in a recent appearance on GHPage TV’s Rash Hour show last Wednesday with host The award-winning Rashad Kojo Emmanuel and Panelist King Asu B.

According to Sammy, he got the title from the leadership of the United Nations Organization – UNO during one of its meetings in Ghana Golden Tulip Hotel now Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

He revealed that the Global Organization at its meeting was held to honour great men in Ghana like Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Dr Kwame Kyei etc.. including himself.

Sammy disclosed that it was at the ‘rich’ event that THE NATION’S WORSHIPPER was bestowed on him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

