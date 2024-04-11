Brother Sammy passionately kisses Serwaa Amihere; Says she’s not the one in the viral video

- Advertisement -

Reacting to Serwaa Amihere’s infamous video with Henry Fitz; controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has maintained that the astute TV presenter isn’t the lady in the video.

According to Brother Sammy, he strongly holds the opinion that the lady in the controversial video isn’t Serwaa.

Throwing his weight behind Serwaa Amihere, Brother Sammy reshared an old video he made with the TV presenter in which he passionately kissed her neck.

As seen in the heartwarming video, Brother Sammy appeared very pleased to meet the TV presenter.

He proceeded to kiss her next after they exchanged pleasantries.

Serwaa Amihere who is used to Brother Sammy’s jovial behaviour exclaimed that she truly misses the gospel star.

