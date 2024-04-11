type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBrother Sammy passionately kisses Serwaa Amihere; Says she's not the one in...
News

Brother Sammy passionately kisses Serwaa Amihere; Says she’s not the one in the viral video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Brother Sammy passionately kisses Serwaa Amihere; Says she's not the one in the viral video
- Advertisement -

Reacting to Serwaa Amihere’s infamous video with Henry Fitz; controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has maintained that the astute TV presenter isn’t the lady in the video.

According to Brother Sammy, he strongly holds the opinion that the lady in the controversial video isn’t Serwaa.

Throwing his weight behind Serwaa Amihere, Brother Sammy reshared an old video he made with the TV presenter in which he passionately kissed her neck.

As seen in the heartwarming video, Brother Sammy appeared very pleased to meet the TV presenter.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He proceeded to kiss her next after they exchanged pleasantries.

Serwaa Amihere who is used to Brother Sammy’s jovial behaviour exclaimed that she truly misses the gospel star.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, April 11, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more