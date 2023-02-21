“I thought you’re my friend” – Bryan Acheampong cries as Ato Forson grills him

Agric Minister-designate, Bryan Achempong, had to beg to be treated with leniency when he appeared before the Parliament’s Appointment Committee for vetting.

Aside from that, he asked Minority Leader Ato Forson to handle him with kids’ gloves on the basis of the relationship that they had.

Bryan Achempong was shocked tt the questions posed to him and had to be evasive by calling out Ato Forson to mellow down with the down interrogations.

At. a point, Bryan Achempong had to remind Ato Forson of their camaraderie by stating” I thought you’re my friend” to plead his cause.

Being the Minister of State in charge of National Security at the time of the shooting at La Bawaleshie, the Minority Leader questioned the candidate about his alleged involvement in the violent episode.

He was charged with sending the armed National Security agents into the by-election venue in Ayawaso West Wuogon, where they fired into the crowd. He denied involvement in the 2019 incident that resulted in some people being hurt or maimed.

Acheampong’s credibility as a result of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election episode, however, was further questioned by Ato Forson, who also questioned if he would make a decent Minister of Food and Agriculture.