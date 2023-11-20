Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye & others sacked from NPP for supporting Alan Kyeremanten

- Advertisement -

In a diplomatic announcement, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the decision to revoke the membership of four prominent individuals due to their expressed support for Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.

As outlined in the press release, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique are no longer affiliated with the ruling party, in response to their endorsement of the former Minister of Trade and Industry.

The statement, endorsed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, cites a violation of the party’s constitution, specifically referencing Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

These constitutional provisions underscore the obligation of members to adhere to and publicly uphold the decisions of the party.

The press release acknowledges the party’s awareness of the activities of the individuals in question, noting their persistent association with the NPP despite contravening the party’s constitutional tenets.

It concludes by emphasizing that the actions of these individuals run counter to the core principles of the party, leading to the forfeiture of their membership.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of recent activities of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, which includes publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party; Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.” “Despite their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the aforementioned individuals continue to present themselves as members of the NPP.” “For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to ‘abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party’,” highlighted segments of the statement.