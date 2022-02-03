“You built a house for your sisters and so what?” – Diamond Appiah fires Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah, a self-professed millionaire, and real estate developer has slammed Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite for giving his two sisters fully equipped 5-bedroom mansions.

During Despite’s 60th birthday celebration yesterday, he handed over two 5 bedroom furnished houses to his two sisters.

Speaking at the donation in front of the houses, the sisters of the Ghanaian millionaire were called out and presented with the house.

Many Ghanaians applauded the business mogul for his mega gifts to his sisters.

Well, party pooper, Diamond Appiah on the other hand has argued that Despite’s benevolence towards his sisters is normal and not worth the gargantuan applause he’s receiving.

According to her, Regina Daniels, a prominent Nigerian actress bought a complete mansion for her mother when she was 19 years old and made no fuss about it.

She wrote;

“If you buy a house for your grandma, brothers or grandam is it news? Oh dabi. Even lil Regina Daniels bought a mansion for her mother at 19 years oo Togo fuo ni…”

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…