type here...
GhPageEntertainment"You built a house for your sisters and so what?" - Diamond...
Entertainment

“You built a house for your sisters and so what?” – Diamond Appiah fires Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

By Armani Brooklyn
Diamond Appiah - Despite
- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah, a self-professed millionaire, and real estate developer has slammed Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite for giving his two sisters fully equipped 5-bedroom mansions.

During Despite’s 60th birthday celebration yesterday, he handed over two 5 bedroom furnished houses to his two sisters.

Speaking at the donation in front of the houses, the sisters of the Ghanaian millionaire were called out and presented with the house.

Many Ghanaians applauded the business mogul for his mega gifts to his sisters.

Well, party pooper, Diamond Appiah on the other hand has argued that Despite’s benevolence towards his sisters is normal and not worth the gargantuan applause he’s receiving.

According to her, Regina Daniels, a prominent Nigerian actress bought a complete mansion for her mother when she was 19 years old and made no fuss about it.

She wrote;

“If you buy a house for your grandma, brothers or grandam is it news? Oh dabi. Even lil Regina Daniels bought a mansion for her mother at 19 years oo Togo fuo ni…”

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    7 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News