We built our new mansion in five months - Fella Makafui
We built our new mansion in five months – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui who is an actress and the wife of AMG rapper Medikal has revealed that it took them a little over five (5) months to put up their new mansion.

The actress and her husband recently moved into their plush four bedroom house which became the talk of the town.

Last weekend, the couple organized a housewarming party for some selected friends and family to share in their new achievement.

Fella Makafui after the party granted an interview where she revealed that it took them just five months to put up the mansion.

According to her, they promised to build their first child Island a house and they have delivered on their promise.

She went on to say that, their next child is also going to get a house for him/herself and they believe that might even be bigger than what they have now.

She also in the interview stated that they have over five house scattered across the country.

Source:Ghpage

